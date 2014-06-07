SEE IT: Son surprises father with dream car ’57 Chevy for his 57th birthday

LOUISVILLE, Ky (PIX11) — When he was just 8, Mike King made a promise to his father that he’d buy him a 1957 Chevy Bel-Air when he turned 57.

King posted on Reddit that his father Roger always dreamed of owning the car.

“He grew up in a poor family of 7 children,” King wrote. “He never thought he would be able to own his dream vehicle but would talk about it all the time.”

Years later, King saved up enough money and purchased the car.He kept it in his garage for two years before surprising his father on his 57th birthday.