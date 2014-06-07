SEE IT: Son surprises father with dream car ’57 Chevy for his 57th birthday

Posted 7:19 PM, June 7, 2014, by , Updated at 07:27PM, June 7, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LOUISVILLE, Ky (PIX11) — When he was just 8, Mike King made a promise to his father that he’d buy him a 1957 Chevy Bel-Air when he turned 57.

King posted on Reddit that his father Roger always dreamed of owning the car.

A man surprises his father with his dream car for his birthday. (Mike King IMGUR)

A man surprises his father with his dream car for his birthday. (Mike King IMGUR)

“He grew up in a poor family of 7 children,” King wrote. “He never thought he would be able to own his dream vehicle but would talk about it all the time.”

Years later, King saved up enough money and purchased the car.He kept it in his garage for two years before surprising his father on his 57th birthday.