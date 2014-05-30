Dog defecating in aisle causes cross country flight to make emergency landing

A cross country flight had to make an emergency landing after a large dog kept defecating in the plane’s aisle, making some passengers physically ill.

Chris Law, who was aboard US Airways Flight 598 from Los Angeles to Philadelphia Wednesday, tweeted about the bizarre incident that caused the plane to make a stop in Kansas City, Missouri.

“So the full sized dog that’s on my flight, well it did what dogs do & went to the bathroom when it felt like it smack dab in the middle of the aisle,” Law tweeted.

The flight had already been delayed two hours at LAX because of fuel issues.

This flight is the total package. pic.twitter.com/pocuStLh21 — Chris Law (@ChrisLaw) May 28, 2014

NBC Philadelphia reports that the dog did number two in the aisle three times, causing passengers to get sick.

“Plane is emergency landing cuz ppl are getting sick. Hazmat team needs to board,” Law tweeted.

After the emergency cleanup, the plane made its way to Philly.

It is unclear why the dog was in the cabin but Law has his theories.