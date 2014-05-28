World’s heaviest man dies at age 48

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — A Mexican man who holds the record for world’s heaviest human has been cremated after dying Monday at the age of 48.

The body of Manuel Uribe was brought to the Serorrey funeral home aboard a flat-bed truck, on the same special bed where he spent much of the last decade.

Funeral home director Pedro Reyes said Serorrey’s cremation facility was the only one in the northern city of Monterrey able to handle Uribe’s body.

Reyes said Tuesday the oven temperature was set about 60 percent higher than normal.

A religious service was held Tuesday for Uribe. Plans for the ashes weren’t clear.

“Despite being bed-bound, he had a redoubtable spirit and vowed to do all he could to lose his world record status,” said Craig Glenday, editor-in-chief of Guinness World Records.

At his peak weight — the weight for which he was certified in 2006 as a Guinness World Record holder — Uribe tipped the scales at 1,230 pounds.

He was given the title after making an appeal on TV for help with his condition, the world record agency said in a news release announcing Uribe’s death.

By 2007, he slimmed down to about 867 pounds but did not keep the weight off long and by 2012, he had gained more than 100 pounds to reach 980.

Uribe had been taken to the hospital earlier this month for an abnormal heartbeat, according to Guinness. His cause of death has not been released.