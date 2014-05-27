Live Game Blog- Pittsburgh Pirates v Mets- 5-27-14- Postgame comments- Archive

Good evening Mets fans. There’s some rain in the forecast, but we’re hoping it holds off until the game concludes!

Lineups:

Pirates

Josh Harrison- 3B

Jose Tabata- RF

Andrew McCutchen- CF

Gaby Sanchez- 1B

Russell Martin- C

Starling Marte- LF

Neil Walker- 2B

Clint Barmes-SS

Edinson Volquez- P

Mets

Juan Lagares- CF

Daniel Murphy- 2B

David Wright- 3B

Curtis Granderson- LF

Bobby Abreu- RF

Lucas Duda- 1B

Anthony Recker- C

Ruben Tejada- SS

Jonathon Niese- P

The Mets are 3rd in the NL with 165 walks. Granderson leads the team with 24 walks, including four straight games with at least one walk.

New York has seven players with double-digit walks this season,ties with fourth most in the NL.

The Mets are 5-3 vs NL Central teams this season.

Jonathon Niese has four outings this season where he’s pitched 6.0 or more innings and allowed one run or less.

Niese is 12th in the NL with a 2.70 ERA.