Live Game Blog- Pittsburgh Pirates v Mets- 5-27-14- Postgame comments- Archive

Good evening Mets fans. There’s some rain in the forecast, but we’re hoping it holds off until the game concludes!

Lineups:

Pirates

Josh Harrison- 3B
Jose Tabata- RF
Andrew McCutchen- CF
Gaby Sanchez- 1B
Russell Martin- C
Starling Marte- LF
Neil Walker- 2B
Clint Barmes-SS
Edinson Volquez- P

Mets

Juan Lagares- CF
Daniel Murphy- 2B
David Wright- 3B
Curtis Granderson- LF
Bobby Abreu- RF
Lucas Duda- 1B
Anthony Recker- C
Ruben Tejada- SS
Jonathon Niese- P

 

The Mets are 3rd in the NL with 165 walks. Granderson leads the team with 24 walks, including four straight games with at least one walk.

New York has seven players with double-digit walks this season,ties with fourth most in the NL.

The Mets are 5-3 vs NL Central teams this season.

Jonathon Niese has four outings this season where he’s pitched 6.0 or more innings and allowed one run or less.

Niese is 12th in the NL with a 2.70 ERA.

metsonpix11 May 27, 20147:07 PM

We’re a few minutes away from the Mets taking the field. Thank you for spending your Tuesday night with me, Mets fans!

metsonpix11 May 27, 20147:12 PM

Jon Niese’s first pitch, a strike, was thrown at 7:11

metsonpix11 May 27, 20147:12 PM

Harrison flies out to center. 

metsonpix11 May 27, 20147:13 PM

Jose Tabata is doing a great job of fouling off Niese. 

metsonpix11 May 27, 20147:14 PM

And then Tabata grounds out to short. 

metsonpix11 May 27, 20147:15 PM

McCutchen takes Niese deep…but only for warning track power as he flies out to Lagares.

metsonpix11 May 27, 20147:17 PM

Oh hey, Mr Awesome Catch will lead off the bottom of the 1st.

metsonpix11 May 27, 20147:18 PM

Mr Awesome Catch grounds out to third…

metsonpix11 May 27, 20147:20 PM

McCutchen and Marte run into each other trying to catch Murphy’s fly ball, Murphy safe at 2nd. Error on McCutchen.

metsonpix11 May 27, 20147:21 PM

Wright grounds out to 2nd. Murphy jogs into 3rd. 

metsonpix11 May 27, 20147:23 PM

It’s warm and humid here in Flushing tonight, so Granderson’s walk-up music “Summertime” by DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince is just about perfect.

metsonpix11 May 27, 20147:24 PM

Volquez strikes out Granderson to end the inning.

metsonpix11 May 27, 20147:27 PM

Sanchez walks to lead off the 2nd.

metsonpix11 May 27, 20147:32 PM

Martin flies out to left and the Granderson throws out Sanchez at first. Two outs…just. like. that.

metsonpix11 May 27, 20147:33 PM

Marte grounds out to Niese for the 3rd out.

metsonpix11 May 27, 20147:37 PM

Abreu walks

metsonpix11 May 27, 20147:39 PM

Duda grounds to 2nd. Abreu out at 2nd. Duda safe on a fielder’s choice. 

metsonpix11 May 27, 20147:42 PM

Volquez gets Recker looking. Recker isn’t too happy with the call

metsonpix11 May 27, 20147:45 PM

Tejada walks

metsonpix11 May 27, 20147:48 PM

And Niese strikes out looking to end the inning. 

metsonpix11 May 27, 20147:51 PM

Niese strikes out Walker

metsonpix11 May 27, 20147:53 PM

Barmes grounds out to 3rd. Impressive tag by Duda

metsonpix11 May 27, 20147:54 PM

And Niese returns the favor and strikes out Volquez. 

metsonpix11 May 27, 20147:54 PM

If you missed it…you have to see 50 Cent’s attempt at his first pitch before the game: https://twitter.com/MLB/status/471434522697805824

metsonpix11 May 27, 20147:58 PM

McCutchen positively just robbed Lagares of an extra base hit with an amazing diving catch.

metsonpix11 May 27, 20148:00 PM

Murphy grounds one up the 3rd base line and he jogs into 2nd with a stand up double

metsonpix11 May 27, 20148:02 PM

Wright flies out to center. Murphy tests McCutchen’s arm. Safe at 3rd.

metsonpix11 May 27, 20148:05 PM

Murphy likes to dance up and down the 3rd base line.

metsonpix11 May 27, 20148:05 PM

Granderson walks

metsonpix11 May 27, 20148:07 PM

Abreu lines one between 1st and 2nd for an RBI single. Murphy scores. Granderson to 2nd. 1-0 Mets

metsonpix11 May 27, 20148:11 PM

Duda grounds out to 1st to end the inning 

metsonpix11 May 27, 20148:13 PM

Harrison grounds out to short. 

metsonpix11 May 27, 20148:16 PM

Tabata safe at 1st as Tejada can’t control the play. 

metsonpix11 May 27, 20148:16 PM

McCutchen grounds to short. Tabata out at 2nd, McCutchen just beats the throw. Safe at 1st

metsonpix11 May 27, 20148:17 PM

Sanchez’s hit gets past a diving Duda. McCutchen to 3rd

metsonpix11 May 27, 20148:20 PM

Martin pops out to Duda to end the Pirates threat in the top of the 4th. 1-0 Mets.

metsonpix11 May 27, 20148:25 PM

Recker flies out to right. 

metsonpix11 May 27, 20148:25 PM

Marte misplays Tejada’s fly ball and Tejada is in with a double.

metsonpix11 May 27, 20148:27 PM

Niese strikes out swinging

metsonpix11 May 27, 20148:28 PM

Wild pitch for Volquez. Tejada to 3rd

metsonpix11 May 27, 20148:29 PM

Lagares’ line drive is over Marte’s head and hits the wall. Lagares has himself an RBI double!  2-0 Mets

metsonpix11 May 27, 20148:31 PM

Murphy walks. 

metsonpix11 May 27, 20148:34 PM

Volquez with another wild pitch…Lagares in at 3rd

metsonpix11 May 27, 20148:35 PM

Wright grounds out to short to end the 4th. 2-0 Mets. 

metsonpix11 May 27, 20148:37 PM

Marte flies out to right

metsonpix11 May 27, 20148:39 PM

Tejada just robbed Neil Walker of an extra base hit

metsonpix11 May 27, 20148:41 PM

Barmes hit just gets past a diving Tejada. 

metsonpix11 May 27, 20148:42 PM

Volquez grounds out to Niese for the 3rd out 

metsonpix11 May 27, 20148:47 PM

Granderson strikes out

metsonpix11 May 27, 20148:50 PM

Abreu grounds out to first. 

metsonpix11 May 27, 20148:54 PM

It’s the bottom of the 5th and Volquez is at 98 pitches. (Duda is also on his 8th pitch of this at bat) there’s movement in the Bucco’s pen

metsonpix11 May 27, 20148:56 PM

And on the 11th pitch…Duda walks

metsonpix11 May 27, 20148:57 PM

Jeanmar Gomez is warming in the Pirates pen

metsonpix11 May 27, 20148:59 PM

Recker strikes out to end the inning

metsonpix11 May 27, 20149:03 PM

Harrison walks to lead off the inning

metsonpix11 May 27, 20149:04 PM

Tabata flies out to right. 

metsonpix11 May 27, 20149:09 PM

Harrison moves to 2nd to make room for McCutchen at first, who walks on the 7th pitch of the at bat. 

metsonpix11 May 27, 20149:16 PM

Double digit at bat for Sanchez. Niese at 94 pitches. 

metsonpix11 May 27, 20149:16 PM

On the 11st pitch of the at bat Sanchez flies out to left

metsonpix11 May 27, 20149:17 PM

Action in the Mets pen. 

metsonpix11 May 27, 20149:19 PM

Martin walks to load the bases. 

metsonpix11 May 27, 20149:19 PM

Yep, Niese has walked the bases loaded

metsonpix11 May 27, 20149:21 PM

Niese has a 1-2 count on Marte. Can Niese get out of this jam?

metsonpix11 May 27, 20149:21 PM

Nope.  Marte ties it up with a 2RBI single up the middle

metsonpix11 May 27, 20149:21 PM

Niese’s night is done

metsonpix11 May 27, 20149:22 PM

Here comes Vic Black. Duda’s night is also done. Eric Campbell in to play 1st

metsonpix11 May 27, 20149:27 PM

Black walks Walker to load the bases again. Here comes Ike Davis to pinch hit for Barmes

metsonpix11 May 27, 20149:31 PM

Davis strikes out to end the inning and the Pirates threat. Game tied at 2. Gomez is in to pitch for the Pirates. Jordy Mercer in to play short

metsonpix11 May 27, 20149:35 PM

Final pitching lines: Niese-5.2IP, 3H, 2R, 2ER, 4BB, 2K, 104P.   Volquez- 5IP, 4H, 2R, 2ER, 5BB, 6K, 106P

metsonpix11 May 27, 20149:36 PM

Tejada walks

metsonpix11 May 27, 20149:37 PM

Tejada moves to 2nd on a wild pitch

metsonpix11 May 27, 20149:38 PM

Campbell grounds out to 1st

metsonpix11 May 27, 20149:40 PM

Another wild pitch! Tejada moves over to 3rd

metsonpix11 May 27, 20149:42 PM

Lagares lines one to left. Mets take the lead back. 3-2

metsonpix11 May 27, 20149:43 PM

Murphy lines a double to right!  Lagares scores all the way from 1st!  4-2 Mets!

metsonpix11 May 27, 20149:44 PM

Gomez is done. Justin Wilson coming in to face Wright. 

metsonpix11 May 27, 20149:47 PM

Wright grounds out to short. Murphy to 3rd

metsonpix11 May 27, 20149:49 PM

Granderson strikes out to end the inning

metsonpix11 May 27, 20149:53 PM

Mercer grounds out to short. 

metsonpix11 May 27, 20149:55 PM

Harrison flies out to center

metsonpix11 May 27, 20149:55 PM

Final pitching line on Gomez- .1IP, 2H, 2R, 2ER, 1BB, 0K, 2WP, 17P

metsonpix11 May 27, 20149:58 PM

Tabata walks

metsonpix11 May 27, 201410:01 PM

McCutchen drops one into right center. 

metsonpix11 May 27, 201410:03 PM

Carlos Torres is warming in the Mets pen

metsonpix11 May 27, 201410:04 PM

Runners will remain stranded as Sanchez strikes out.  It’s time to stretch! 

metsonpix11 May 27, 201410:08 PM

Abreu flies out to left.  Chris Young pinch hitting

metsonpix11 May 27, 201410:11 PM

Young strikes out swinging

metsonpix11 May 27, 201410:14 PM

And Recker strikes out to end the 7th. He’s 0-4 tonight. 

metsonpix11 May 27, 201410:14 PM

Jenrry Mejia will pitch the 8th. Young is staying in and will play left Granderson moves to right. Abreu’s night is over

metsonpix11 May 27, 201410:16 PM

Final pitching line on Black- 1.1P, 1H, 0R, 2BB, 2K, 34P

metsonpix11 May 27, 201410:18 PM

Jason Grilli is warming for the Pirates. 

metsonpix11 May 27, 201410:18 PM

Mejia strikes out Martin

metsonpix11 May 27, 201410:20 PM

Marte walks on 4 straight balls

metsonpix11 May 27, 201410:22 PM

Walker singles to right. Marte to 3rd. Pedro Alvarez in to pinch hit

metsonpix11 May 27, 201410:26 PM

Alvarez grounds into a double play to short to end the top of the 8th.

metsonpix11 May 27, 201410:26 PM

Jason Grilli will pitch the bottom of the 8th

metsonpix11 May 27, 201410:27 PM

Final pitching line for Wilson- 1.2IP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, 3K, 22P

metsonpix11 May 27, 201410:28 PM

Leadoff single to right for Tejada. 

metsonpix11 May 27, 201410:30 PM

Tejada steals 2nd

metsonpix11 May 27, 201410:33 PM

Campbell strikes out on a foul tip

metsonpix11 May 27, 201410:37 PM

Lagares strikes out swinging

metsonpix11 May 27, 201410:40 PM

Murphy strikes out swinging to end the 8th

metsonpix11 May 27, 201410:42 PM

Travis Snider pinch hitting to lead off the inning

metsonpix11 May 27, 201410:43 PM

Campbell boots the ball. Snider safe at 1st

metsonpix11 May 27, 201410:45 PM

Harrison flies out to left

metsonpix11 May 27, 201410:48 PM

Granderson just STOLE extra bases from Tabata. 2 outs!

metsonpix11 May 27, 201410:51 PM

McCutchen walks to extend the game

metsonpix11 May 27, 201410:52 PM

Foul ball just out of Campbell’s reach

metsonpix11 May 27, 201410:55 PM

Sanchez grounds to short. Sinder out at 3rd. Mets win 4-2!

metsonpix11 May 28, 201412:32 AM

Final pitching lines- Grilli- 1IP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, 3K, 20P. Mejia- 2IP, 0H, 0R, 2BB, 1K, 3   WP- Black. LP- Gomez

metsonpix11 May 28, 201412:33 AM

metsonpix11 May 28, 201412:33 AM