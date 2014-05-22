Committee approves end to USPS mail-slot delivery for millions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Americans would no longer get mail delivered to their door but would go to communal or curbside boxes instead, under a proposed law.

The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform debated Wednesday a bill to direct the U.S. Postal Service to convert 1.5 million addresses annually over the next decade to the less costly but less convenient delivery method.

Democratic Rep. Stephen Lynch of Massachusetts called it “a lousy idea.” Other lawmakers said it wouldn’t work in urban areas where there’s no place on city streets to put so-called “cluster boxes” that serve multiple homes.

It’s far short of the comprehensive reform needed to solve the agency’s financial problems, but Republican committee chairman Darrell Issa of California says it’s a common-sense, interim measure to save money.