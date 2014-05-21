Selfie-crazed 20-somethings turn to plastic surgery for the perfect picture

(PIX11) — Whether you love them or hate them, the selfie trend doesn’t appear to be going away anytime soon. But how far would someone go to look good on social media?

Believe it or not, plastic surgery in many forms is becoming a real option for a growing population who simply want to look better in their selfie.

The trend was recently studied by the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. The survey indicated Americans spent more than $1 billion in 2013 on cosmetic procedures.

Rhinoplasty is still the number one procedure year after year, followed by face lifts, eye lifts, and skin resurfacing.

According to the report, one in three plastic surgeons said they saw an increase in requests for procedures to the face, including Dr. Yael Halaas in Manhattan.

“I thought it was interesting and very much validating what I had been seeing in my practice,” Halaas said.

Patients are even getting younger these days.

Audrey Matney started getting injectables and and peels since she was 23. Eight years later, she said she has no intention of stopping and admitted selfies and social media pictures keep her coming back for more.

“There’s no such thing as perfection. I just want to feel a little bit better about myself. It’s not so much that I need to be perfect but I just want to be a little bit better,” Matney said.

Shaela Thomas started on non invasive procedures when she was 28. She’s now 32.

“I didn’t care as much but now I feel the pressure to always look good in any photo that I take,” Thomas said.

The obsession over looking good has even led to the popularity of apps like Perfect 365, in which users can drastically manipulate their image slimming their face and lifting their cheek bones.

“No one can look good at all photos at all times and this age of the digital image, we’re constantly being captured so one has to deal a little bit with expectations that we’re not going to look gorgeous in every single shot,” Halaas said.