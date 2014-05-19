Caught on camera: Gunman opens fire at Queens bowling alley

FRESH MEADOWS, Queens (PIX11) – Police are looking for the man who opened fire in front of a Queens bowling alley Saturday.

The shooter unloaded about five rounds at the Jib Lanes bowling alley located at 67-19 Parsons Blvd., police said Monday.

Surveillance video shows the gunman shooting as he chases several men through a set of automatic doors just after 10 p.m.

A 36-year-old man was hit in the back and thigh. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The gunman is described as in his mid- to late-30s, about 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall with a medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (8477).