Scissor-wielding man shot, killed by police after stabbing

Posted 9:01 AM, May 19, 2014, by and , Updated at 09:26AM, May 19, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
70 Pct – Police Involved 70 Pct

Scissors recovered from the scene of a deadly officer-involved shooting on May 18, 2014. Police say a man lunged at them with the scissors as they were responding to a call of a woman stabbed. (Photo: NYPD)

BROOKLYN (PIX11) – Police shot and killed a scissor-wielding man after finding a woman stabbed in the shoulder in an apartment lobby.

It happened about 8:30 p.m. Sunday inside an apartment building at 60 Clarkson Ave.

Two officers responded to the building on a call of a woman stabbed, police said in a news release Monday morning.

When they arrived, officers found a 38-year-old woman in the lobby suffering from a stab wound to her shoulder.

Police were pointed toward a second-floor apartment, where they were met by a 39-year-old man who allegedly lunged them with a pair of scissors.

Both officers opened fire, fatally striking the scissor-wielding man in the torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The stab victim was taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition.

The officers were also taken to a hospital and treated for tinnitus, or ringing in their ears possibly caused by gunfire going off an in an enclosed space.

A pair of scissors was recovered at the scene, police said.

The investigation into what caused the violence and subsequently fatal officer-involved shooting is underway.

1 Comment

  • LindaJFeldman

    My last pay check was $8500 working 1o hours a week online. My younger brother friend has been averaging 12k for months now and he works about 22 hours a week. I cant believe how easy it was once I tried it out. This is wha­﻿ I do…… Ｊ­­Ｏ­Ｂ­Ｓ­9­­0­0­­.­Ｃ­Ｏ­­Ｍ­

Comments are closed.