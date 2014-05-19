Scissor-wielding man shot, killed by police after stabbing

BROOKLYN (PIX11) – Police shot and killed a scissor-wielding man after finding a woman stabbed in the shoulder in an apartment lobby.
It happened about 8:30 p.m. Sunday inside an apartment building at 60 Clarkson Ave.
Two officers responded to the building on a call of a woman stabbed, police said in a news release Monday morning.
When they arrived, officers found a 38-year-old woman in the lobby suffering from a stab wound to her shoulder.
Police were pointed toward a second-floor apartment, where they were met by a 39-year-old man who allegedly lunged them with a pair of scissors.
Both officers opened fire, fatally striking the scissor-wielding man in the torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The stab victim was taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition.
The officers were also taken to a hospital and treated for tinnitus, or ringing in their ears possibly caused by gunfire going off an in an enclosed space.
A pair of scissors was recovered at the scene, police said.
The investigation into what caused the violence and subsequently fatal officer-involved shooting is underway.
