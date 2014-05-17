SEE IT: Beagles freed from laboratory testing experience sun, grass for the first time

Posted 4:30 PM, May 17, 2014, by and , Updated at 06:21PM, May 17, 2014
NEVADA (PIX11) — The Beagle Freedom Project has given nine beagles a second chance at life and an unforgettable experience.

On May 6, the organization rescued the dogs from a laboratory testing in Nevada.

beagles

Beagles freed from a laboratory experience the outdoors for the first time. (YouTube: BeagleFreedomProject)

The group uploaded a video to YouTube of the moment where the dogs experienced the outdoors for the first time.

Within a week, the video has gone viral with more than half a million views.

According to the organization’s website, the Beagle Freedom Project is a mission to rescue beagles used in animal experimentation in research laboratories and give them a chance at life in a loving forever home.