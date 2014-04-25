Lawyer: Congressman Michael Grimm to face federal charges

NEW YORK (AP) —Republican U.S. Rep. Michael Grimm’s attorney says federal prosecutors in New York plan on filing criminal charges against the lawmaker.

Lawyer William McGinley says in a statement Friday he’s not surprised by the government’s decision. He says Grimm is innocent and calls the federal probe into the former FBI agent-turned-politician “a politically driven vendetta.”

The House Ethics Committee announced in November that Grimm was under investigation for possible campaign finance violations. That committee said it would defer its inquiry because of a separate Department of Justice investigation.

A spokesman for the U.S. attorney in Brooklyn says he can’t confirm, deny or comment on the case.