Man steals woman’s dog, TV on their first date

DOVER, N.J. (AP) — A woman says her first date with a man she met online ended with him taking her dog and flat-screen television from her northern New Jersey home.

Dover police tell the Daily Record of Parsippany that the woman and the man had met on a dating website and went out Thursday night.

Do you know this man? Dover woman's dog, TV stolen during first date http://t.co/Djwyfb66tf via @peggywrightDR pic.twitter.com/l3ZWmfLuU7 — Daily Record (@dailyrecord) April 19, 2014

After returning to her home, the woman said she became occupied in another room, leaving the man alone for an undisclosed amount of time. When she returned, he was gone along with her Yorkshire Terrier named “Violet” — who she said was valued at $4,000 — and her TV valued at $3,000.

The thefts were reported early Friday. The woman, whose name was not released, only knew her date as “Joel” and believes he lives in Elizabeth.