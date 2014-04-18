Man smothered crying son over video game: deputies

Posted 9:48 AM, April 18, 2014, by , Updated at 02:05PM, April 18, 2014
Cody Wygant, 24, is accused of smothering his 16-month-old son because the boy’s crying made it so the father of two couldn’t play video games, according to sheriff’s deputies in Florida. (Photo: Law enforcement)

HOMOSASSA, Fla. (AP) — A 24-year-old father of two allegedly suffocated his young, crying son so he could play video games, sheriff’s deputies in Florida said.

Cody Wygant is charged with third-degree murder and child neglect, authorities said. He was being held Friday without bail at the Citrus County Jail.

Wygant’s 16-month-old son, Daymeon, wasn’t breathing when emergency crews arrived at the home Thursday morning. The child was pronounced dead at a hospital.

According to investigators, Wygant said the boy was crying uncontrollably, preventing him from playing his Xbox games. He covered the boy’s nose and mouth for three to four minutes until the boy became lethargic, then placed him in a playpen and covered him with bedding.

Deputies said Wygant didn’t check on Daymeon for five hours.

His infant daughter is in the Department of Children and Families’ custody.