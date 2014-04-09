English teacher has hilarious response to angry student’s letter

(PIX11) — A high school senior who decided to air grievances with an English teacher with a letter got a surprising response.
A post on Reddit showed the angry letter to an English teacher at a so-called “McKinley High School” (city unknown) taped to the door of the classroom.
The 101-word letter was full of grammatical and spelling errors.
The letter also contained multiple curses and insults directed at the teacher.
In response, the teacher picked up a red pen and corrected each mistake the student made.
At the end of the letter, the teacher delivered one final blow by writing: “Please use your education appropriately. Proofreading takes five minutes & keeps you from looking stupid.”
The authenticity of the letter has not been verified, but it has been making the rounds online.
William McKinley High School is a common name for schools around the U.S., and has been used on TV shows including “Glee,” “Freaks and Geeks” and “The Wonder Years.”
1 Comment
Ralph R.
It's a shame to witness the squandering of the rights and privileges that our parents/grandparents fought so hard for. The devolution of today's kids and of our society as a whole continues, full steam ahead!
