English teacher has hilarious response to angry student’s letter

(PIX11) — A high school senior who decided to air grievances with an English teacher with a letter got a surprising response.

A post on Reddit showed the angry letter to an English teacher at a so-called “McKinley High School” (city unknown) taped to the door of the classroom.

The 101-word letter was full of grammatical and spelling errors.

The letter also contained multiple curses and insults directed at the teacher.

In response, the teacher picked up a red pen and corrected each mistake the student made.

At the end of the letter, the teacher delivered one final blow by writing: “Please use your education appropriately. Proofreading takes five minutes & keeps you from looking stupid.”

The authenticity of the letter has not been verified, but it has been making the rounds online.

William McKinley High School is a common name for schools around the U.S., and has been used on TV shows including “Glee,” “Freaks and Geeks” and “The Wonder Years.”

