Racy breast augmentation ads shock subway riders

CHELSEA, NEW YORK (PIX11) — Eye-popping ads posted in the New York City subways are raising eyebrows and questions about taste when it comes to the images plastered in cars and on platforms.

The ads for $3,900 breast augmentations show a close-up of a bustier-clad woman’s décolletage under the words, “Made in New York.” They’re posted in about 1,000 subway cars and 50 subway stations across the city.

PIX11 spoke with New Yorkers near subway entrances in Chelsea, and did not find one rider who wasn’t at least slightly offended by the racy ads.

“It’s not good for kids. It’s not good for the young people,” one man said.

“Why is this being advertised?” a woman asked.

The MTA does not have complete control over the ads posted on its property.

In 2012, the agency deemed an advertising offensive to Muslims but a judge ruled that the agency’s advertising policy was too broad to order the ads be stricken.

Those ads were emblazoned with the phrase: “In any war between the civilized man and the savage, support the civilized man.”

And went on to read, “Support Israel. Defeat Jihad.”

The MTA initially rejected the ads then lost a federal court ruling on First Amendment grounds, the New York Times reported.