Light rain could lead to heavy downpour during evening rush

(PIX WEATHER CENTER) — The Tri-State area will be in a blanket of clouds though early the afternoon as another system advances from the mid-west. Showers will develop later in the afternoon and become steady by evening.

Temperatures will be seasonable this afternoon in the mid to upper 50s.

Rain will become heavy at times tonight as a cold front will move through the area.

A scattered thunderstorm is also possible which may contain a locally heavy downpour.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue through early Tuesday morning then high pressure will move closer to the area bringing a return to sunshine.

Temperatures will be unseasonably mild with highs in the mid-60s for the city, upper 60s for the suburbs.

Wednesday and Thursday will feature high pressure over the region with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 50s for NYC, near 60 degrees for the suburbs.