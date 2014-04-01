Magnitude-8.2 earthquake triggers tsunami off Chilean coast

(CNN) — An 8.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Chile on Tuesday and generated a tsunami, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The quake was centered some 62 miles northwest of Iquique at a depth of 6.2 miles.

A tsunami warning was in effect for Chile, Peru and Ecuador.

A tsunami watch was issued for Colombia, Panama and Costa Rica, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

Tsunami Info Stmt: M8.0 near the coast of northern Chile 1647PDT Apr 1: TWC is analyzing event; more info to come #NTWC — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) April 1, 2014

The tsunami threat to Hawaii was still being evaluated. The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center was also working to determine the level of danger for Alaska, British Columbia, Washington, Oregon and California.

“Sea level readings indicate a tsunami was generated. It may have been destructive along coasts near the epicenter and could also be a threat to more distant coasts,” the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in its evaluation.

Tsunami Information Statement http://t.co/Kgd0ppQ93H — tsunami watch (@tsunamiwatch) April 2, 2014

“Authorities should take appropriate action in response to this possibility.”

An 8.0-magnitude earthquake is capable of causing tremendous damage. There were no immediate reports of injuries.