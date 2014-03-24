Good Samaritan rescues baby abandoned in Harlem park

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Charges are pending against two 18-year-olds accused of abandoning their baby in a Harlem park Sunday night.

The six-month-old baby boy was found by good Samaritan Micheal Allen in a park on West 143rd Street.

Cops say the boy’s father turned himself in at the 32nd precinct at about 10 a.m. and the mother came in about 45 minutes later.

Allen told PIX11 he looked out the window of his apartment and saw a stroller sitting outside.

Temperatures were in the 30s Sunday night.

When Allen went outside to investigate, he discovered the baby looking up at him, not even crying.

“I was thinking how could anyone leave a beautiful, precious child out there that way,” the father of three said.

Allen alerted firefighters who then took the baby to Harlem Hospital.

Allen says he is going to visit “Baby Sunday,” the nickname he gave the child, Monday morning.

The child has since been released from the hospital and is currently in the care of ACS.

The mother, 18-year-old Kenyetta Rowell from Staten Island, has been charged with reckless endangerment of a child, failure to exercise control of a minor and false report of an incident.