Businesses and neighbors plan for work along the 7 subway line

22 weekends of service disruptions are set to begin this coming weekend between Times Square and Queensboro Plaza.

A bad weather forecast delayed the start of the work. Business owners are planning to make the most of it.

Rebecca Trent, owner of Creek and Cave on Jackson Avenue in Long Island City, says businesses will be advertising along the other subway lines that serve the area and making sure neighbors know about restaurants in the local vicinity.

The work, which has been going on for the past few winters, is being done to modernize the line. The MTA says the new technology will allow more trains to run along it and it will improve service.

Shuttle buses will run from Queensboro Plaza to stops along Vernon Blvd.

Other subway lines serve the area, including the E, G, R and N. Check the alternate routes here on the MTA’s website.