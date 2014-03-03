NJ honor student sues parents for kicking her out of the house

LINCOLN PARK, N.J. (PIX11/AP) — A northern New Jersey honor student who claims her parents threw her out of their home when she turned 18 last year is now suing them.
The Daily Record of Parsippany says Morris Catholic High School senior Rachel Canning filed her lawsuit last week.
Canning is seeking immediate financial support and wants to force her parents to pay for her college education. She also wants a judge to declare that she’s non-emancipated and dependent as a student on her parents for support.
A hearing in the case is scheduled for Tuesday.
Canning’s father, retired Lincoln Park Police Chief Sean Canning, told the newspaper that his daughter’s claims are not accurate. He says she voluntarily left home in October.
“We love our child and miss her. This is terrible. It’s killing me and my wife,” Sean Canning told the Daily Record. “We have a child we want home. We’re not draconian and now we’re getting hauled into court. She’s demanding that we pay her bills but she doesn’t want to live at home, and she’s saying, ‘I don’t want to live under your rules.’”
Rachel Canning is suing for $5,306 to cover the remaining tuition owed to her private Catholic high school, as well as money to cover housing, transportation and college tuition. She is currently staying with a friend, whose family has paid $12,597 in legal costs, according to the paper. Her next family court appearance is set for Tuesday.
