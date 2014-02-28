Taxi driver allegedly bashes customer in head with block of ice

GREENWICH VILLAGE (PIX11) — A taxi driver was arrested after allegedly bashing a father in the head with a block of ice after a dispute, police confirm.

According to DNAinfo, an argument was sparked when the 43-year-old victim opened the door to the cab as he swiped his credit card and the driver shouted, “You better f—— pay me.”

After walking his daughter to school around 7:45 a.m. Feb. 19, he walked back to the cab parked at Minetta Lane and Sixth Ave. to confront the driver, identified as Driss Qorra, 49. An argument ensued, and when the father turned away, Qorra cracked him in the back of the head with a large chunk of ice, according to police.

When he turned around, the victim was hit with another piece of ice, cutting him on the bridge of the nose so badly he required stitches. He was taken to Beth Israel Hospital.

Qorra faces charges of assault and criminal possession of a weapon.