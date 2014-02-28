Kerry Kennedy aquitted: A no brainer

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK (PIX11) – It was obvious to any observer that Kerry Kennedy would be acquitted. Reasonable doubt was aplenty not to mention the voluntary intoxication defense makes and made complete sense. Especially when the prosecution’s own expert witness bolsters the defense’s argument. Filed in: News Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Reddit

Pinterest

Email

