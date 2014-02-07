Sunny, yet cold as storm system narrowly misses tri-state

PIX11 WEATHER CENTER — High pressure will remain in control for one more day bringing sunny skies and unseasonably cold temperatures. The high will be in the low 30s Frida7 in the city and in the upper 20s to near 30 in the suburbs. As we move into Saturday, an area of low pressure will pass well south of our area and move out to sea. It will bring some high clouds to the region with temperatures still a few degrees below normal.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy to start then light snow will develop in the afternoon. A weak area of low pressure will move from the Great Lakes and drop southward into the tri-state area. Snow will continue through the afternoon and into the evening before tapering off. Accumulations will be fairly light as this storm will not have a large amount of moisture associated with it.

As we move into the early part of next week, high pressure will once again take over for a few days bringing cold and tranquil weather. High temperatures will be five to 10 degrees below normal during this period. By mid-week another area of low pressure will move up the eastern seaboard bringing yet another chance of accumulating snow.