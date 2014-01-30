Over 300 snakes found in California teacher’s home

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Police say a schoolteacher has been arrested after at least 300 snakes were found inside his Southern California home.

Santa Ana police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna says officers found between 300 and 400 pythons after searching the house early Wednesday after neighbors complained of a rotting stench.

Bertagna says some of the snakes are alive and some are dead. He says the pythons were kept in plastic bins throughout the five-bedroom house, along with mice and rats.

Bertagna says 53-year-old schoolteacher William Buchman was arrested for investigation of neglect in the care of animals.

Bertagna says animal control officials had tried to work with Buchman for several months but sought a warrant after they were not allowed inside the home.