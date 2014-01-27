Eric Lawson, former Marlboro Man, dies of smoking-related illness

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eric Lawson, a working actor who portrayed the Marlboro Man in cigarette ads during the late 1970s, has died. He was 72.
Lawson’s wife, Susan Lawson, said Sunday that her husband died Jan. 10 at his California home. The cause was respiratory failure due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD.
The ruggedly handsome Lawson portrayed the smoking cowboy in Marlboro print ads from 1978 to 1981. He also had bit parts in such TV shows as “Baretta” and “Charlie’s Angels” before injuries sustained on the set of a Western film ended his acting career.
A smoker since age 14, Lawson later appeared in an anti-smoking commercial that parodied the Marlboro Man and an “Entertainment Tonight” segment to discuss the negative effects of smoking.
He is also survived by six children.
Which is to say we all know smoking will eventually catch up with us but like the stoic Marlboro man resigned to his fate and the ubiquity of his legend putting away those cigarettes was never really an option. By now it had become an identity larger than life.
How bittersweet, a legend eventually succumbing to what made them a legend in the first place.
