Super Bowl 2014 security: What you need to know before heading to the stadium

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium is expected to bring close to 400,000 people to northern New Jersey February 2.

Fans should expect tight security, especially if they will be watching the game at the stadium. The FBI, Department of Homeland Security and the NYPD will all be involved in keeping thousands of football fans.

Fans are reminded to travel light, as there are many restrictions on what can be brought inside the stadium.

Fanny packs, drawstring bags and coolers will not be allowed inside. Fans should carry their belongings in clear plastic bags, such as a freezer bag, or in a small clutch. Drinks of any kind, food, frisbees, noise makers, strollers, umbrellas, camcorders and tripods are also not permitted in the stadium.

Officials say screening to get in and out of the stadium will be similar to that of airport security.