Two mysterious safes found in the wall of Jersey City mayor’s office

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11/AP) — Two mysterious safes found in a wall of the Jersey City mayor’s office will be opened this week.

According to NJ.com, a professional safe company will be open the two safes, which have not been opened for more than 40 years on Tuesday afternoon.

Mayor Steve Fulop said he has no idea what the safes may have been used for or if anything is inside.

But one bit of lore is that they may have been used to store kickbacks from city workers to Mayor Frank Hague, who ran the city from 1917 to 1947.

The safes will be opened at noon at city hall.