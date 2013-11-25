2-alarm fire tears through Staten Island condo complex

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) – Firefighters were called to the scene of a two-alarm fire that decimated part of a Staten Island condo complex left one person with minor injuries Monday afternoon.
The complex — located on Gateway and Stonegate drives in Grasmere — caught fire around 1:30 p.m. The blaze spread through three of the ten attached, 2-story buildings. Officials say everyone was evacuated from the complex.
Photo Gallery
firefighters were able to bring the fire under control.
One minor injury was reported at the scene, it’s not clear if the injured person was a resident or firefighter.
2 comments
kenwood keukenmachine
De Kenwood keukenmixers zijn de perfecte hulp voor alle klussen in de keuken.
Een speciaal kenmerk van de Kenwood keukenmachine is dat deze naar eigen culinaire behoeften kan worden samengesteld met behulp van één van de vele verschillende Kenwood accessoires.
Kan je niet kiezen?
Bekijk dan op deze site het complete Kenwood assortiment en kom tot de juiste keuze voor uw Kenwood keukenmachine door gebruik te maken
van de diverse specificaties.
Garland
Thanks for sharing your thoughts on kobo glo kopenhagen.
Regards
Comments are closed.