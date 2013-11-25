2-alarm fire tears through Staten Island condo complex

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) – Firefighters were called to the scene of a two-alarm fire that decimated part of a Staten Island condo complex left one person with minor injuries Monday afternoon.

The complex — located on Gateway and Stonegate drives in Grasmere — caught fire around 1:30 p.m.  The blaze spread through three of the ten attached, 2-story buildings.  Officials say everyone was evacuated from the complex.

firefighters were able to bring the fire under control.

One minor injury was reported at the scene, it’s not clear if the injured person was a resident or firefighter.

 

 

