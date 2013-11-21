Staten Island artists donating work for local students

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) – Over in Staten Island, local artists are donating their work for a great cause.

The event is called “Inspired by Us” and all proceeds will go towards buying local students musical instruments.

More than 40 artists will contribute to the event and will raise money for Staten Island Art’s LARK Fund.

The event will take place Friday from 6 to 10 p.m. at 5050 Skatepark, which is located at 357 Front Street. Admission is free and all donations will go to the Lark Fund.