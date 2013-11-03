Man arrested in fatal Bronx hit-and-run

A man has been arrested after a fatal hit-and-run in the Bronx Saturday, according to police.

Cops say 22-year-old Henry Lawrence was speeding in his 1988 Toyota Sienna down East 233rd Street just after midnight when he mounted the sidewalk and struck 32-year-old Derrick Callender, who was with his two-year-old daughter and nine-year-old son. Lawrence and another man in the car jumped out of the car and fled the scene after the accident.

Callender was taken to Montefiore North Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Sources say Lawrence may have intentionally struck Callender with his car after an argument at a liquor store earlier that evening.

Henry has been charged with second degree murder and manslaughter.