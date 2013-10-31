Seeds left by Sandy grow into surprise garden for Freeport family

FREEPORT, Long Island (PIX11) – A Long Island family battered by Superstorm Sandy last year is still feeling the storm’s impact a year later — this time in a good way.

Pat, who says she has been there for 15 years said, “The morning of Sandy it was like a war zone back here.”

At first they thought it was weeds that were sprouting up in their front yard, and almost pulled them out. After waiting a little longer, however, they realized it was lettuce.

“Then other things started to grow,” Pat said. “They just kept getting bigger.”

Pretty soon, he the entire front garden was filled with tomatoes and other vegetables.

“They’re producing really well,” she said. “I’ve never had a green thumb, and neither has my husband.”