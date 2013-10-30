Obamacare website mix-up sends callers to Brooklyn bakery, auto body for help

(CNN) — The New York state’s health exchange website offers a slew of organizations in place to help people sign up for coverage — there’s just one problem — this week, the list included businesses whose owners have no idea how to assist New Yorkers in health insurance advice.

“I can fix your car, but I don’t think I can fix your health,” Marco Abad of Zambrand Auto Repair told CNN on Wednesday.

Abad said they were surprised when their Brooklyn business started receiving calls yesterday about the Affordable Care Act.

The health insurance marketplace opened on October 1, providing a navigator with a 230-page list of agency locations and site schedules in New York state, including phone numbers to call with health insurance inquiries.

At this time, it is still not known how the mix-up with local New York businesses occurred, or how many were incorrectly listed.

Brooklyn Cupcake manager Gus Rodriguez said they have received an additional 25 calls per day since the beginning of October, but not because of an increased interest in cupcakes.

Apex Car and Limo Inc. manager Dmitry Rozalovsky told CNN they were confused by the Obamacare calls, but didn’t put two and two together until members of the media showed up outside the Brooklyn location Wednesday.

“First, we thought it was kind of a joke,” Roxalovsky said.

Bowery Pharmacy’s manager Patrick Wu said they too have been getting the calls.

According to Wu, the Manhattan pharmacy usually gets two to three calls per day. But since October 1, Wu has personally answered over 50 additional calls each day from New Yorkers inquiring about health insurance, he said.

At first, the callers are confused, but then get “very frustrated” when they realize they’re not speaking to an Affordable Care Act navigator, Wu said.

Wu, who filed a complaint with the New York State Department of Health, said he is also frustrated because the misguided phone calls distract him from the pharmacy’s business.

“They interrupt my work,” Wu said.

Rodriguez said he informed the state health department about the mistake, but said they are still receiving the calls.

On the bright side, Brooklyn Cupcake employees are hopeful the extra calls will result in more cupcake sales, he said.

“We can’t help with ObamaCare but we’re pretty good with cupcakes around here; so we do offer those in lieu of some health care options,” Rodriguez said, laughing.

The state health department did not immediately return calls to CNN for comment.