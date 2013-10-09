One dead, several hurt after NYC Greyhound bus crashes in Pa.

developingDEER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CNN) — A Greyhound bus accident along Interstate 80 in central Pennsylvania early Wednesday killed one person and injuring most of the others, state police said.

The injured were sent to five hospitals in the area. The bus was traveling non-stop from New York to Ohio, carrying 49 passengers, a Greyhound spokesman said.

Fourteen patients were reported at one hospital, and 17 at another.

A portion of the interstate near the Williamsport exit was expected to remain closed until noon.

