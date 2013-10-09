Classic 11 Alive jingle and WPIX Yankee baseball opening (1982)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We here at WPIX recently found a master tape containing footage of our 11 Alive campaign. The tape features the refresh we did on the campaign in 1982 -- we had become 11 Alive way back in 1976.

Starting in 1984, we began to phase out the 11 Alive brand, and by 1986, we were just "Channel 11" again. But for a generation of New Yorkers, 11 will always be "Alive."

You'll know the jingle when you hear it. The logo is a slight modification of the original one, which you can see HERE.

This recording also features a real treat: The Yankee baseball opening that we used for much of the 1980s.