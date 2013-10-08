Mother of Baby Hope identified in 22-year-old murder case: cops

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — After 22 years, police say they have a big break in the 1991 Baby Hope cold case.

In July 1991, a highway maintenance worker discovered a little girl’s body in a cooler along an embankment in Inwood, just off the Henry Hudson Parkway. No one came forward for years until detectives reopened the case this summer and offered a $12,000.

After a tip, and DNA testing, police at the 34th Precinct say they now know the biological mother of Baby Hope. Sources say the mother is being interviewed by police.

The little girl, who was believed to be between 3 and 5 years old, met a brutal end: Police say the little girl was starved sexually assaulted before being murdered. Detectives on the case named her Baby Hope and gave her a proper burial.