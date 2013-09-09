Zady.com creates a new look at fashion for conscious consumers

There is nothing worst when a supplier doesn’t know their supply chain.

Many consumers often don’t know where their products are coming from and Zady is bringing awareness.

Zady.com is the brainchild of two friends from high school who reconnected after careers in social media and non-profit work.

Their goal was to create a site for people who love to look stylish and feel good about the clothes they are wearing.

The website is a destination for people who care about timeless beautiful products that are crafted well.

The company has partnered with a non profit organization called The Bootstrap Project, which sells items made by artisans in the developing world.

Five percent of all proceeds go back to The Bootstrap Project.