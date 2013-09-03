Diana Nyad and those accomplishing the ‘impossible’ later in life

It took 53 straight hours and roughly 110 miles for 64-year-old Diana Nyad to accomplish her goal of swimming from Cuba to Florida — a feat achieved after 4 failed attempts over the span of 35 years.

“My whole mantra this year was find a way, you don’t like it, it’s not normal, find a way,” Nyad told CNN following her historic swim.

It’s a trend we are seeing now more than ever — those making the most out of their later years.

Take Jane Fonda for example. The 75-year-old recently locked in a contract becoming L’oreal’s oldest cover girl spokeswoman ever.

After his passing in 2011, fitness guru Jack LaLanne still has researchers scratching their heads. Known for his incredible fitness feats, LaLanne made 70 look like a cake walk, celebrating by swimming 1.5 miles while towing 70 boats with 70 people aboard.

Outside of fitness, singer Susan Boyle has become the poster child for achieving the “impossible” later in life. At the brink of turning 50, Boyle dazzled the world with her singing chops on “Britians Got Talent.”

In the span of 3 years, she has become one of the UK’s top selling artists of all time.

Actress Gloria Stuart appeared in nearly 50 films before she was finally recognized by her peers at the age of 87, receiving an Academy Award nomination for her breakout role in “Titanic.”

One of the messages, Nyad had for supporters following her historic swim was simply – “you are never too old to chase your dreams,” as she proves age is really nothing but a number.