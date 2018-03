(PIX11) — Nassau County police continue the hunt for a man they say raped a woman in Valley Stream Park Sunday morning.

Cops say the victim, in her 60s, was walking on hiking trail when she was attacked. Police say an assault in broad daylight like this one is very unusual for this area.

The suspect is described as around 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a thin build and braids. Anyone with information is asked to call police.