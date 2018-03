(PIX11) – Newark police are investigating a possible assault on a mother Tuesday morning.

Police say a man attempted to drag the woman into a basement near North 7th Street.

The victim’s 9-year-old son called 911, telling the dispatcher that his mother was being attacked.

The woman was able to escape and suffered minor injuries and torn clothing.

The suspect fled and is still at large.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.