Huma Abedin stands by her man, again

NEW YORK (PIX11) – While the cameras rolled on Mayoral candidate and former Congressman Anthony Weiner’s apology, his wife Huma Abedin stood by him.
Unlike other political wives we’ve seen in similar humiliating circumstances, Abedin didn’t just stand there.
It’s become an all too familar face, when Governor Elliot Spitzer, now NYC Comtroller hopeful stepped down as Governor after a prostitution scandal, his wife Silda stood by him.
President Clinton admitted to cheating and Hillary Clinton stood by him.
Governor Jim McGreevey revealed he was gay and in the same press conference resigned as Governor.
Dina stood by him.
“It took a whole lot of work…therapy…to forgive him,” said Abedin.
“This has to be incredibly difficult and hard for Weiner’s wife to stand there and not to want to crawl under a rock,” said communications expert, TJ Walker.
Weiner introduced Abedin as his amazing wife. She admitted it was hard for her to stand by her man.
The National Organization for Women NYC is calling for Weiner to step out of the race.
But Abedin said the couple are moving forward, for their marriage and their son.
