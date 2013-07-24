Huma Abedin stands by her man, again

NEW YORK (PIX11) – While the cameras rolled on Mayoral candidate and former Congressman Anthony Weiner’s apology, his wife Huma Abedin stood by him.

Unlike other political wives we’ve seen in similar humiliating circumstances, Abedin didn’t just stand there.

It’s become an all too familar face, when Governor Elliot Spitzer, now NYC Comtroller hopeful stepped down as Governor after a prostitution scandal, his wife Silda stood by him.

President Clinton admitted to cheating and Hillary Clinton stood by him.