Say Thank You to a Firefighter – Larry Mendte

It is considered common courtesy when meeting a soldier or a veteran to say “Thank You for your service.”

It is right and proper to do so. After all, they are willing to put their lives on the line for us, specifically the front lines.

But we have a shocking reminder this week that Firefighters also put their lives on the line for us and they too are ion the front lines. 19 Firefighters died in the wildfires of Arizona. That’s the most killed in the line of duty since 9/11 when 343 firefighters died at Ground Zero. Still, that is just some of the almost 4,500 firefighters who have died protecting us in the last 25 years. And let’s not forget police officers. On the average, 3 police officers are killed in the line of duty every week in this country.

I want to start a national campaign to also thank Firefighters and Police Officers for their service.

At any given moment, they could be in a life or death situation protecting our families and our property. The least we can do is say Thank You.