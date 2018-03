Hate when your phone dies while you’re on the go?

Looks like AT&T is looking to solve that problem.

Tuesday, 25 solar-powered charging stations will pop up in public outdoor spaces such as parks and beaches in all five boroughs!

The 12-foot high steel poles will allow for six cell phones to charge at once regardless of the carrier.

The stations will be able to charge iPhones, iPads, Androids and Blackberries.