Reports: Surviving Boston bombing suspect scrawled confession in boat where he hid

There are new developments in the Boston Marathon bombing investigation.
New reports say suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev scrawled a confession inside the boat he was hiding in before cops grabbed him last month.
The note said the 19-year-old and his brother planted the bombs in retaliation for U.S. wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
It said the victims were collateral damage for Muslims who’ve died in U.S. led wars.
Tsarnaev also wrote that he didn’t mourn his brother because he was a martyr in paradise.
Viktorya
My Advice: special focers! WE have special focers to protect homeland to fight against terrorism if they come in our country. Also we dont allow that criminals have a chance to come into our country police/politican have an eye on! ! Our special focers are heroes, they had fought successfully against terrorism yes even in combat/ batte situation. -Yes I admit some unknown heros are dead now this is realy annoying but they deserve our full respect to protect german people/children!
