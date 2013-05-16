Reports: Surviving Boston bombing suspect scrawled confession in boat where he hid

There are new developments in the Boston Marathon bombing investigation.

New reports say suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev scrawled a confession inside the boat he was hiding in before cops grabbed him last month.

The note said the 19-year-old and his brother planted the bombs in retaliation for U.S. wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

It said the victims were collateral damage for Muslims who’ve died in U.S. led wars.

Tsarnaev also wrote that he didn’t mourn his brother because he was a martyr in paradise.