Posted 9:11 AM, May 7, 2013, by , Updated at 09:38AM, May 7, 2013
Hook mom up with something special this Mother’s Day, while saving a bundle. Limor Suss, Founder of Dealery.com, stopped by the PIX11 Morning News with deals on Mother’s Day gifts.

They include:

$15 for $30 for Flowers from BloomsToday

  • Pick from anything on the site
  • $15 buys you $30 at BloomsToday

$79 Dinner for Two at David Burke’s Restaurant  (Regular Price: $211) 

Three-Course Prix Fixe Dinner for Two includes:

  • Two appetizers (up to a $15 value each)
  • Two entrees (up to a $29 value each)
  • Two desserts (up to a $9 value each)
  • One bottle of wine or sangria (up to a $55 value)
  • Two 1-ounce glasses of port, with choice of Dolce by Far Niente or Fonseca Bin 27 (up to a $50 total value)

$68 10″ Digital Picture Frame (Regular Price: $129.99) 

  • 800 x 480 resolution LCD screen
  • Store up to 1250 pictures in the frames built-in memory
  • Supports most memory cards
  • Set the digital picture frame to display pictures when you are at home and turn it off when you’re away or asleep

 

$20 for $40 for Spa products from BlissWorld.com

  • Treat mom to an at-home spa treatment
  • $20 buys you $40 worth of products

Orchestra Ticket to Avenue Q

  • One Orchestra Ticket
  • Tony Award-Winning Musical
  • Choice of Dates throughout May

WSJ Wine Club Membership for $69.99

  • Get mom a regular supply of wines from the Wall Street Journal Wine Club
  • Choose All Reds, All Whites or a Mixed Case
  • Free Corkscrew Gift Set

For these and other Mother’s Day deals, log onto:  Dealery.com/PIX11 .

