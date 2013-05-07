Hook mom up with something special this Mother’s Day, while saving a bundle. Limor Suss, Founder of Dealery.com, stopped by the PIX11 Morning News with deals on Mother’s Day gifts.
They include:
$15 for $30 for Flowers from BloomsToday
- Pick from anything on the site
- $15 buys you $30 at BloomsToday
$79 Dinner for Two at David Burke’s Restaurant (Regular Price: $211)
Three-Course Prix Fixe Dinner for Two includes:
- Two appetizers (up to a $15 value each)
- Two entrees (up to a $29 value each)
- Two desserts (up to a $9 value each)
- One bottle of wine or sangria (up to a $55 value)
- Two 1-ounce glasses of port, with choice of Dolce by Far Niente or Fonseca Bin 27 (up to a $50 total value)
$68 10″ Digital Picture Frame (Regular Price: $129.99)
- 800 x 480 resolution LCD screen
- Store up to 1250 pictures in the frames built-in memory
- Supports most memory cards
- Set the digital picture frame to display pictures when you are at home and turn it off when you’re away or asleep
$20 for $40 for Spa products from BlissWorld.com
- Treat mom to an at-home spa treatment
- $20 buys you $40 worth of products
- One Orchestra Ticket
- Tony Award-Winning Musical
- Choice of Dates throughout May
WSJ Wine Club Membership for $69.99
- Get mom a regular supply of wines from the Wall Street Journal Wine Club
- Choose All Reds, All Whites or a Mixed Case
- Free Corkscrew Gift Set
For these and other Mother’s Day deals, log onto: Dealery.com/PIX11 .
