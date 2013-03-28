Gun-toting ex-GOP hopeful arrested for stealing ’22 cents worth of peanuts’

Dale Peterson, the Alabama GOP candidate who became a YouTube star after he flaunted his rifle in a now-infamous campaign ad, is making headlines again.

This time, Peterson was reportedly arrested for eating a can of cashews at a Sam’s Club, and then putting the empty can back on a shelf.

Employees who witnessed the brazen act of theft alerted security, who later called police.

Peterson was arrested and later released after posting $1000 bond.

In an interview with the Daily Caller, Dale attempted to explain the incident, saying he did not remember eating the “22 cents worth of peanuts.”

“Maybe I’m getting too damn old, getting CRS disease or whatever,” he told DC.

CRS apparently is an acronym for “can’t remember sh**.”

Wednesday’s arrest marked the second time the colorful Republican was arrested. Back in October he was charged with stealing paper towels and beer from a Walmart.