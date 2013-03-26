TONIGHT AT 10: Candid one-on-one interview with Christine Quinn

The race to replace Mayor Bloomberg is on.
Over the next few weeks we will be getting candid with the candidates.
Tonight at 10, Tamsen goes one-on-one with Christine Quinn.
If you believe the polls, this outspoken, brash politician may be the one to beat.
But with the pressure on, Quinn remains grounded.
