Hundreds march across Brooklyn Bridge to protest gun violence

NEW YORK (PIX11)- Hundreds of young people marched over the Brooklyn Bridge Saturday afternoon protesting gun violence.

The protest went from Cadman Plaza in Brooklyn to Foley Square in Manhattan.

Organizers say the idea behind the protest is to say no to violence.

Also, to inspire young people that they can have a bright and prosperous future — if they think before they react violently.

Organizers say they also want to encourage compassion, for young people to think of the victims of gun violence as more than a statistic.