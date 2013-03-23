Hundreds march across Brooklyn Bridge to protest gun violence

NEW YORK (PIX11)- Hundreds of young people marched over the Brooklyn Bridge Saturday afternoon protesting gun violence.
The protest went from Cadman Plaza in Brooklyn to Foley Square in Manhattan.
Organizers say the idea behind the protest is to say no to violence.
Also, to inspire young people that they can have a bright and prosperous future — if they think before they react violently.
Organizers say they also want to encourage compassion, for young people to think of the victims of gun violence as more than a statistic.
C. Anthony
Congrats to the organizers! The Seventh Day Adventist Church is making moves. #NY13
anonymous
I wish the media would get things right. We marched in promotion of peace, not in protest of guns. We marched in favor of love and compassion for our fellow man. This was not a political statement against guns. They also forgot to mention that those that marched also spent the morning serving NYC communities…running soup kitchens, feeding homeless, cleaning parks, washing walls and beautifying neighborhoods. Our mission was, again, promotion of love, respect and kindness to our fellow humans beings….not a political statement. http://www.compassion-now.org
Marvg25
Do they even say who the young people were? Hundreds???? Apparently this news station gleaned what they wanted to show for their purposes. They cannot really let people know that it is the Seventh-day Adventist youth performing compassion acts throughout the City and the number is actually in the thousands..
Dahrose
I also saw another news clip on another channel that mentioned "gun violence". We want young people to know that they can make a difference. The have spent many hours serving communities and showing love and compassion to ALL. The media always take things out of proportion and misinterpret.
bj1
Commenters: The official press release put out by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church's Rohann Wellington is entitled: "Thousands Protest Gun Violence in March Across Brooklyn Bridge."
Concern
Always remember the media prints and say what sells. No matter what you tell them they hear what they want to hear.
Marvg25
Just so you know, bj1, every other media outlet got it right. In any event how did a so-called experienced anchor mange to turn "hundreds" into thousands? She did not even name the group.
