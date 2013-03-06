For Sandy-battered Jersey Shore, Nor’easter turns recovery effort into preparation — yet again

For residents of the borough of Bay Head, N.J., a whistling wind combined with aggressive waves yards away from the shoreline is an an uneasy sight.

The beach community is still picking itself up after Hurricane Sandy. Nearly 60 homes were condemned as a result of the superstorm, and with a new system flexing its muscles off shore on Wednesday, the rebuilding process turned into preparation.

The rock wall off of East Avenue stayed nearly completely intact, with the exception of a couple of locations.

“There is about 50,000 pounds on here,” said truck driver Chuck Behre as he untied boulders off his flatbed.

Behre made two pivotal deliveries from a quarry 70- miles away to the new rock wall that homeowners have funded.

The wall’s blueprints are designed to protect during times like these, yet Behre was a bit skeptical. “When that surf starts coming in will this do anything? I don’t know.”

Debbie Dolci was visiting her old neighborhood after picking up her daughter at school after classes let out early. Like many, Dolci conveyed how another storm this soon is emotionally taxing.

“It’s sad, very sad. I grew up here.” said Dolci as her eyes watered. “To see the devastation, it’s just horrible.”

It’s been a challenging stretch for Mayor Bill Curtis. As emotions and precautions run high, he doesn’t anticipate evacuations this time around.

“We are advising them to be very cautious and calm, to just move their cars if they are concerned about it, batten down the hatches again,” said Curtis.

The Atlantic was churning eight-foot waves during the first cycle of high tide. Curtis expects to endure approximately four more. The mayor also added that he’s not too concerned of potential flooding near Osborne and East Avenues as he expects two temporary sand berms to hold.

Lifelong resident Peter Done respectfully disagrees: “I think there is a good chance it is going to come through again, but I don’t think it’s as deep as it was during Hurricane Sandy.”

One can only hope.