Swift slams Tina Fey, Amy Poehler in Vanity Fair interview

(Los Angeles Times) – Taylor Swift is firing back in her Vanity Fair cover story about all the rumors swirling around her: the boys, the songs, the houses. She even takes a moment to bash critically acclaimed Golden Globes hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

In the magazine’s April issue, Swift opens up about all the tabloid fodder the 23-year-old singer has amassed and reiterates a couple things she said in the March issue of Elle. Here are a few things we learned from the preview story:

Despite popular opinion, Swift isn’t boy crazy, and if you think she is, you’re sexist: “For a female to write about her feelings,” Swift said, “and then be portrayed as some clingy, insane, desperate girlfriend in need of making you marry her and have kids with her, I think that’s taking something that potentially should be celebrated — a woman writing about her feelings in a confessional way — that’s taking it and turning it and twisting it into something that is frankly a little sexist.” By the way, Swift recently told InStyle UK that her exes are totally allowed to write songs about her, too …

