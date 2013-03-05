Swift slams Tina Fey, Amy Poehler in Vanity Fair interview

Taylor Swift

In an interview with Vanity Fair the singer blasted Amy Poehler and Tina Fey for poking fun at her during their Golden Globes monologue.

(Los Angeles Times) – Taylor Swift is firing back in her Vanity Fair cover story about all the rumors swirling around her: the boys, the songs, the houses. She even takes a moment to bash critically acclaimed Golden Globes hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

In the magazine’s April issue, Swift opens up about all the tabloid fodder the 23-year-old singer has amassed and reiterates a couple things she said in the March issue of Elle. Here are a few things we learned from the preview story:

Despite popular opinion, Swift isn’t boy crazy, and if you think she is, you’re sexist: “For a female to write about her feelings,” Swift said, “and then be portrayed as some clingy, insane, desperate girlfriend in need of making you marry her and have kids with her, I think that’s taking something that potentially should be celebrated — a woman writing about her feelings in a confessional way — that’s taking it and turning it and twisting it into something that is frankly a little sexist.” By the way, Swift recently told InStyle UK that her exes are totally allowed to write songs about her, too …

