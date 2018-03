It’s been 20 years since the first terror attack on the World Trade Center.

In 1993, a car bomb exploded in an underground parking garage at the Twin Towers, killing six people and injuring more than 1,000.

Today’s ceremonies will include a mass in lower Manhattan and a moment of silence at the trade center at 12:18, when the bomb went off.