Lady Gaga unable to walk due to inflammation, postpones tour for a week

Los Angeles (CNN) — Lady Gaga suffers from a painful injury that has left her unable to walk, forcing the postponement of several shows, the singer said Tuesday.
“I’ve been hiding a show injury and chronic pain for sometime now, over the past month it has worsened,” Lady Gaga tweeted Tuesday afternoon. “I’ve been praying it would heal.”
https://twitter.com/ladygaga/status/301457163816144896
The injury is a synovitis, a severe inflammation of joints, her Twitter postings said. She gave no details about how she suffered the injury.
Gaga tweeted that she hid the injury from her staff since “I didn’t want to disappoint my amazing fans.”
“However after last nights performance I could not walk and still can’t,” she tweeted.
Gaga’s “Born This Way Ball Tour” was in Montreal, Canada, on Monday night.
https://twitter.com/ladygaga/status/301453608220766209
The next week of shows, set for Chicago, Detroit and Hamilton, Ontario, have been postponed under doctor’s orders, she said.
13 comments
Finsterbaby
She must have had some bad meat in the can.
Karen
have you in my prayers for swift recovery.
WannaBuhplayuh
that should teach her to nail a porn star
magic
Who is she praying to? The Devil, Lucifer!! Certainly not to JEsus for help after her showing of the Nun with the Blood and upside down crosses and all her devil worship symbolism. Shameful- sold herself to the Devil for $$$.
BBBBBbbbbb
You can sell yourself to the devil for money? How do you do that? Sign me up.
I think it's ignorant for you to say someone can "sell themselves to the devil for money", especially because plenty of poor people are WAYYYYYYY worse than Lady Gaga is as far as comitting sins, or being sacrilegious.
xgaygreg
I used to be gay, but over SEVEN years ago Jesus set me FREE! I am now free from the sin of homosexuality. Marriage is between 1 man and 1 woman according to the King James Bible (Genesis 2:24) so I am now married and my wife is pregnant by me. What's really cool is that now my life is not focused on "ME" I actually think about other's. More to the point, it's not about "ME" at all it's ALL about JESUS CHRIST! Jesus is Lord!!
Logical Realist
xgay you have problems and one day you may cause lots of pain and have a broken family. Still, good luck to you.
susanna johnstone
Good for you for letting Jesus set you free!!
Yes– marriage is between a man and a woman!!
Karen
praise God Im so happy for you.Love hearing this kind of change for it truly is a blessing.
ChuckG
Best wishes for a speedy and full recovery, LadyG.
As an agnostic I can express that sentiment. Unfortunately, the 'Christian' Section isn't up to the same.
Henry M
Jesus freaks are everywhere… hope you get better soon! You are an amazing artist!!
prainva
Best of luck for a speedy recovery! I am getting married in DC on the 25th and have tickets to you show that night; it's our honeymoon gift to ourselves!
CIS
People, stop hating and discriminating ! She is ill, and a prayer should be said for everyone in need. We blame many for their wrong doing, but what are we doing to others when we discriminate against them does not make us any holier. Watch your words and actions for they are judgements that are not going to grant you eternal life!!!!
Comments are closed.